We believe we all have purpose.
Driven by our belief in our shared humanity, we are dedicated to helping all people fulfill that promise for themselves.
The Aga Khan Foundation is different. We provide more than just goods and services.
For 50 years, we have worked in some of the most remote, hard-to-reach parts of Asia and Africa. We partner with communities to improve quality of life for decades and generations.
Prosperity for all comes from harnessing the best from people of all walks of life. We believe that communities and societies are stronger when they are built on the vision and collaboration of people from all backgrounds.
A Part of the Aga Khan Development Network
As a member of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), the Foundation partners with communities to build better futures together. Each year, the Network helps improve the quality of life for tens of millions of people in over 30 countries. Learn more about AKDN here.
students reached annually, from early childhood to primary and secondary grades to vocational training, university degrees, and professional development
people provided with safe drinking water, sanitation, and sewage
people benefited from our rural support programs worldwide
people supported with access to financial services—from community-based savings groups to corporate banking
Sign Up for Our Newsletter!
Keep up with the latest news from the Aga Khan Foundation and the broader Aga Khan Development Network.
HIS HIGHNESS THE AGA KHAN
BROWN UNIVERSITY, MARCH 10, 2014